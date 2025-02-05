Why isn't DeepSeek banned in India yet if Finance Ministry finds AI unsafe?

New Delhi: Over the past few days, ever since the unveiling of China-based DeepSeek AI, there has been global mayhem both in the financial markets and government circles.

Globally, there's apprehension that China might extract data to influence nations, leading various governments to adopt a cautious stance.

Even the Indian finance ministry directed its officers not to download or use AI tools and apps such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek in office computers and devices, saying they pose confidentiality risks to data and documents.

In a communication last month to all its departments, the ministry said AI tools/AI apps in office devices may be strictly avoided.

"It has been determined that AI tools and AI apps (such as ChatGPT, DeepSeek etc) in the office computers and devices pose risks for confidentiality of Govt, data and documents," Department of Expenditure under the ministry said in a note on January 29.

The move comes at a time when countries like Australia and Italy have shielded their official systems from Chinese DeepSeek over privacy and data safety concerns.

It is understood that many countries in the European Union, Five Eyes, and even the United States, will soon ban access to DeepSeek at various levels. Some of these governments are planning to ban these in administration, defence, education and research sectors, while others may ban it from the public itself.

The question being asked is why has India not banned access to DeepSeek till now. "We don't need to wait for these countries to ban it to follow. We can ban DeepSeek ourselves first, like TikTok, " sources said.

Veteran journalist Rahul Shivshankar took to X to question how these AI tools are safe for others if it was tagged unsafe for government offices.

BIG ALERT SOUNDED: AI Apps deemed security risk. Finance Ministry employees asked not to use Chat GPT, DEEPSEEK etc as these "pose risks to confidentiality..."

Q. If they aren't safe for Sarkar can they be safe for Janta?

Reported by @_pallavighosh pic.twitter.com/R0s0qW9pmP — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) February 5, 2025

It must be noted that the Indian government banned hundreds of Chinese apps over security concerns following a deadly clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Galwan in 2020.

There is a fear that DeepSeek may target India's government and defence sectors and needs to be banned immediately.

AI-powered app that has raised serious concerns is DeepSeek. It is alleged that this app uses AI to create realistic and non-consensual deepfake images and videos, often for malicious purposes.

DeepSeek's capabilities can be used to create fake content that may undermine India's national security, such as spreading misinformation or creating fake videos of public figures, multiple sources alleged.

By banning DeepSeek, India can prevent the proliferation of cybercrime, including revenge porn, harassment, and extortion. Moreover, India has a responsibility to protect its citizens, particularly women, from online harassment and exploitation. Banning DeepsSeek would be a significant step towards ensuring their safety and dignity, it was felt.

The Indian experts feel that China is aiming to become the 21st-century superpower, leaving America behind, and this can only possibly be done by influencing countries, their elections and planting puppets. Hence the need to put curbs on DeepSeek.

DeepSeek's AI-powered capabilities pose a significant threat to national security. India needs to take immediate action to ban this app and prevent its misuse. By doing so, we can ensure a safer and more secure online environment for all citizens.