Why kids in social welfare dept-run schools not given uniforms: HC to UP govt

Lucknow, Feb 5 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday asked the state government why children studying in schools run by the social welfare department were not given uniforms.

Advertisment

If children studying in Basic Education Council schools can be given the facility of uniforms, why can't those in schools run by the social welfare department be given the same, a division bench of Justice A R Masoodi and Justice B R Singh asked.

Fixing the next hearing of the case on February 21, the high court asked the standing counsel to take appropriate instructions from the government.

This order was passed on a PIL filed by the UP Scheduled Caste Primary School Teachers Association.

The petitioner submitted that in the schools run by the Basic Education Council, children from Class 1 to 8 were given uniforms, whereas the facility is denied to those in the schools of the social welfare department. PTI COR NAV IJT IJT