Why KSU not protesting against Kerala Guv interference in universities? asks CM Vijayan

Idukki (Kerala), Dec 11 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday accused Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of interfering in the functioning of universities and questioned why the KSU -- the student wing of Congress -- was not protesting against it.

Vijayan said that when there were several such issues against which protests can be initiated, the Kerala Students Union (KSU) was only agitating against the Left government's outreach programme -- Nava Kerala Sadas.

"Can KSU accept the Governor's recent interventions in higher education? Is that how a Governor normally behaves? He has been on his own sending names (for appointments to universities) and not considering the suggestions of the universities.

"Has the KSU been able to protest against that? What is the point of throwing shoes on our bus? I do not think these are the actions of the KSU. I think they were following the directions of the Congress leaders," the CM said.

He was responding to reporters' queries, at a press briefing here, regarding the KSU protests against the outreach programme and the throwing of shoes on the CM's bus a day ago.

Vijayan said such actions were not beneficial for the state and were deliberately aimed at provoking those participating in the Nava Kerala Sadas.

"I would request everyone not to fall prey to such provocations." he said.

He also said that such moves cannot be condoned.

The CM said that it was "high time" the Congress-led UDF opposition "admits it made a mistake by not participating in the outreach programme and rectifies the same".

He said that if instead of being part of the programme, if they were going to throw shoes, then that indicates a violent mindset.

"Such actions are also a challenge to the state and the thousands taking part in the outreach programme," Vijayan added.

Meanwhile, LDF convener E P Jayarajan alleged that certain Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan, were behind the throwing of shoes at the CM's bus.

He claimed that the Congress was trying to create anarchy in the state and sought the stand of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) -- a key ally of the grand old party In Kerala -- on the issue.

"The LDF condemns such actions," Jayarajan said.

The KSU leadership denied certain news reports that it will continue throwing shoes as part of protest and said it was not a democratic manner of protest.

Congress workers have been protesting against the CM and his cabinet colleagues who are on a state-wide Nava Kerala Sadas yatra - an outreach programme by the Left government.

The opposition party has been alleging that the government is using the state apparatus, paid for by the taxpayers, for the Left party's political campaign. PTI HMP HMP ROH