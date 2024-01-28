Why Mammootty, writers not given Padma award? asks Kerala LoP

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of opposition in the Kerala assembly, V D Satheesan on Sunday alleged that talented personalities, including film star Mammootty, were neglected in the recent announcement of Padma awards.

He wondered why they were yet to be bestowed with the top honours of the country.

In a Facebook post, the Congress leader listed out the names of various iconic personalities belonging to different fields including eminent writers T Padmanabhan, M K Sanu, Sara Joseph, singer Sujatha Mohan, and others who still haven't been given the Padma awards.

The value of an honour is enhanced when it reaches the most deserving hands, he said.

There are several persons who have upheld extraordinary excellence, sense of freedom, noble thoughts and democratic values in their respective fields but still failed to find their names on the list of Padma awards, he pointed out.

"While reading news reports of Padma Vibhushan being awarded to actor Chiranjeevi and Padma Bhushan to Mithun Chakraborty, my immediate thought was about Mammootty," the LoP said in the post.

The "Amaram" actor received the Padma Shri in 1998 and he is still standing there even after a quarter-century. The acting prowess and film career of Mammootty needs no explanation, he added.

Satheesan further said if any Indian actor is considered for Padma Bhushan or Padma Vibhushan, Mammootty should be the first name in the list and that there could be no doubt about that choice.

Satheesan also questioned the neglect shown towards eminent poet-lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi with regard to Padma Awards.

Padma awards are the honours given by the country, the leader said, and extended greetings to those who received the award recently.

Veteran BJP leader O Rajagopal and royal family member Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi were among those who have been chosen for the top honours from Kerala this year.