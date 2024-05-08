Why man who spoke on release of explicit videos not arrested by SIT? asks Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: JD(S) second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday launched a tirade against Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara asking him why the police did not act on a complaint against a man, who allegedly said explicit videos allegedly linked to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna will be released.

“It is now in public domain that Naveen Gowda on April 21 night at 8 pm announced releasing explicit videos on WhatsApp ‘in the next few seconds’. I want to ask Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara. What is the role of SIT (Special Investigation Team)?” he asked while talking to reporters here.

Alleged explicit videos of sexual abuse involving Prajwal -- Kumaraswamy's nephew -- started making the rounds ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka on April 26.

The Chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Women Chairperson Dr Nagalakshmi Chaudhary wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state police chief Alok Mohan seeking a probe into the videos that are in circulation in Hassan, following which the Congress government formed the SIT on April 28 to investigate the case.

Prajwal, who contested as NDA candidate in the polls from Hassan, reportedly left the country on April 27, a day after the polls. He has skipped summons issued by the SIT to appear before it.

Prajwal's father and MLA H D Revanna and his confidant Satish Babanna have been arrested in an alleged case of abduction of a woman linked to the sexual abuse case allegedly involving the Hassan MP. Police said the woman was later rescued from a farm house of a Revanna associate.

Kumaraswamy also sought to know why the ‘kidnapped’ woman has not been produced before a court yet.

He said: “Till now the SIT has not arrested Naveen Gowda. They have not even issued summons to him. Why are you suppressing all these things? It’s been a fortnight since the videos were made public. Who is he and whom is he seen in photographs?” Prajwal is "absconding" and a blue corner notice has been issued by the Interpol, according to police.

Kumaraswamy said he has no clue about his nephew’s whereabouts. “If you ask me, what can I answer you? I don’t know. When I am not in his contact…. I am telling you very clearly. I don’t have any relations with him. He has his own dealings.".

Kumaraswamy claimed that the police projected that the ‘kidnapped woman’ was rescued from a farmhouse but, according to him, she was staying at her relative’s house.

“Why the rescued woman has not been produced before a judge? Why have the 12 members of her family been given royal treatment at Kumarakrupa Guest House?” he wondered.