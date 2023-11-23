Why move disqualification plea against efficient MPs, Sule asks Ajit Pawar faction

Pune, Nov 23 (PTI) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party on Thursday wondered why the rival faction under Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had sought the disqualification of parliamentarians Shriniwas Patil, Mohammed Faizal, Fauzia Khan and Vandana Chavan, all of whom she said were working efficiently.

Sule was commenting on reports that the Ajit Pawar faction has filed a plea seeking disqualification of Lok Sabha MPs Patil (from Satara), Faizal (from Lakshwadeep), as well as Khan and Chavan, who are Rajya Sabha MPs.

The plea has excluded the names of party founder Sharad Pawar, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, Sule, who represents Baramati in the LS, and Amol Kolhe, the LS MP from Shirur.

"Wonder why the disqualification plea was moved against Patil, Khan and Chavan who are currently working efficiently. Patil is 83 years old. He is very efficient and all of Maharashtra knows his work as MP. A plea against a man who is 83 years old is something new that I am witnessing," Sule told reporters.

"What has he (Patil) done for which a disqualification plea has been moved against him? I do not know why he has been made a victim," she added.

Sule said Faizal was doing a good job as MP from Lakshwadeep and questioned why there was a disqualification plea against a leader representing the youth and who wants to do something for the people.

The work of Fauzia Khan and Vandana Chavan has been appreciated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, also chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Sule claimed.

"We sought the disqualification of (Praful) Patel and (Sunil) Tatkare (both of Ajit Pawar faction) as they had voted in favour of BJP during the no confidence motion on the Manipur issue that was moved by the opposition. These are our valid reasons," Sule pointed out.

While Patel is a Rajya Sabha MP, Tatkare represents Raigad in the Lower House.

The NCP split on July 2 after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government.

Later, both groups laid claim to the NCP's name and symbol and accused each other of appointing persons illegally in the party organisation.

They have also filed pleas seeking disqualification of lawmakers of the other group. PTI SPK BNM BNM