Why nobody saw plane carrying Ajit Pawar hitting trees, asks NCP minister Bhujbal

Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday questioned the finding in the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) preliminary report that the ill-fated chartered plane carrying Ajit Pawar hit a few trees before crashing in Baramati, asking why nobody saw this happening.

The Learjet 45 aircraft crashed in Baramati on January 28, killing all the five persons on board including then Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar.

"I am surprised. If the plane hit the trees, someone would have seen it," said Bhujbal, a senior state minister, talking to reporters.

As per the AAIB's preliminary report, CCTV footage from cameras installed in a nearby village showed the aircraft banking rightward and hitting some trees before crashing to the ground which is at a lower elevation than the runway surface. It was immediately engulfed in fire. PTI MR KRK