Why oppn-ruled states lagging behind in Jal Jeevan Mission implementation: BJP MP in LS

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Wednesday questioned why opposition-ruled states of Jharkhand, Kerala, and West Bengal are lagging behind in providing clean drinking water to rural households under the government's flagship Jal Jeevan Mission.

While initiating the discussion on demand for grants for Jal Shakti ministry in Lok Sabha, the MP from Domariyaganj in Uttar Pradesh also questioned the opposition's commitment to ensuring safe drinking water for all.

"If you are truly committed to providing safe drinking water to the common man, then why are these states still behind," Pal asked, naming Jharkhand, Kerala, and West Bengal.

"Today, when we are working to provide tap water to every household, states like Jharkhand, Kerala, and West Bengal are still the most behind," he said.

According to official data, Kerala has the lowest coverage under the Jal Jeevan Mission at 54.41 per cent, followed by Jharkhand at 54.77 and West Bengal at 55.01 per cent.

Pal highlighted the Centre's achievements under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which was launched in 2019 to ensure 100 per cent tap water supply in rural India.

"At the time of launch, only 17 per cent of rural households had access to tap water. Today, that number has exceeded 16 crore households," he said and emphasised that the initiative focuses not just on providing water but also on ensuring its quality.

Pal also touted the benefits of the ambitious Ken-Betwa River Linking Project, which aims to provide irrigation to drought-prone areas.

"By linking rivers, we will provide additional irrigation capacity to 10.06 lakh hectares in the Bundelkhand regions of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh," he said and accused the opposition of failing to initiate any river-linking projects during their tenure.

Pal noted that the government is engaging in international collaboration on flood control.

"This government has taken steps toward flood control management by signing agreements with countries like Nepal, the Netherlands, and Australia," he said.

However, he expressed concern about the slow progress in waste-water management, pointing out that "only 30 per cent of waste-water is currently being recycled, which is a matter of concern." Targeting Delhi's water crisis, Pal accused the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of facilitating a 'water mafia'.

"During Arvind Kejriwal, tanker mafias thrived while people suffered from water shortages and that is why they were voted out. Today, it is our Modi government, the double-engine government, and Rekha Gupta's leadership that will provide every home in Delhi with tap water," he said.

Pal also stressed the need for a joint India-Nepal reservoir project to mitigate the annual floods in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

"Despite existing agreements on hydrological data exchange and river management, floods from Uttarakhand to the Nepal border continue to damage our crops. If China can build hydropower stations on the Bhutan border, why can't we build reservoirs along the 1475 km stretch to resolve this flood crisis and generate thousands of megawatts of electricity?" he asked.

Raising concerns about contamination, Pal highlighted the severe issue of arsenic and fluoride in drinking water affecting states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Assam.

"The problem of arsenic and fluoride contamination is serious and needs urgent attention," he said. PTI UZM ZMN