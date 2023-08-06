Why Rahul Gandhi's LS membership not restored, asks Stalin

Chennai, Aug 6 (PTI) DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday asked why the BJP regime at the Centre has not restored the Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and demanded to if it was afraid of him.

On his tweeter handle, Stalin said: "Why hasn't Thiru @RahulGandhi been restored as an MP despite the Supreme Court staying his conviction? Why the urgency shown to disqualify him is missing now? Is the BJP afraid of brother #RahulGandhi's presence in Parliament? Meanwhile, BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy in a tweet said: "Parliament has got its rules and regulations.@RahulGandhi was a member who violated it's rules. He is not supreme. Democracy is supreme. His presence makes no difference as the world knows he speaks and then winks." PTI VGN KH