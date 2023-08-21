Why shouldn't CBI probe illegal felling of trees, constructions in Corbett: U'khand HC

Nainital, Aug 21 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday asked the CBI why it should not look into the felling of thousands of trees and illegal constructions carried out in the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

A division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal was hearing a PIL in the case filed by a Dehradun resident.

The court asked why there isn't a CBI investigation into the felling of 6,000 trees and illegal constructions in Corbett.

The PIL was filed by Anu Pant who placed before the court several reports relating to the cutting of 6,000 trees and illegal constructions carried out in Corbett.

Earlier, the court instructed the chief secretary to present all the reports relating to the case before it and indicate which individuals' negligence and complicity led to the illegal activities.

