Why so late: Cong to PM over granting classical language status to Marathi

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The Congress Thursday asked why it took so long for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accord classical language status to Marathi and claimed the BJP-led NDA government's move has come in the face of an "imminent defeat" in the Maharashtra elections.

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved conferring the status of classical language to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali languages. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government said classical languages serve as a custodian of Bharat's profound and ancient cultural heritage, embodying the essence of each community's historical and cultural milestone.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said he had reminded the prime minister several times to clear the proposal pending with the government, claiming it was finally done only a few weeks before an "imminent defeat" in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

"The non-biological PM's government has finally accorded classical language status to Marathi. Aap chronology samajhiye (understand the chronology): On May 5, 2024, we reminded the non-biological PM of the Pathare Committee Report submitted to the Union Government by then Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan in July 2014.

"On May 12, 2024, we highlighted the non-biological PM's Government's long silence on this demand, despite efforts made by Rajani Patil and other Maharashtra leaders in Parliament and outside. On May 13, 2024, we publicly pledged to accord classical language status to Marathi as part of the INDIA bloc's campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections," he said in a post on X.

Ramesh said that On July 9, 2024, "we flagged the Union Government's suspicious attempt to revisit the criteria for according classical language status, and its possible impact on the demand for such status to Marathi." "On September 26, 2024, the day the non-biological PM was scheduled to visit Pune, we further reminded him of this long-pending demand.

"On October 3, 2024, a few weeks before an imminent defeat in the upcoming Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Elections, the non-biological PM finally awakens from his long slumber. 'Itni deri kyon' (Why so late) non-biological Pradhan Mantriji?" he asked in the social media post.

At a cabinet briefing, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "This is a historical decision and this goes very well with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government's philosophy of taking pride in our culture, taking pride in our heritage and taking pride in all the Indian languages and the rich heritage that we have."