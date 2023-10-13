Why so many PMs came from one family, Fadnavis asks Congress at OBC event

Washim, Oct 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday asked why "so many" prime ministers came from a single family during the Congress rule if the party believes in `Jitni Aabadi Utni Bhagidari' principle.

Speaking at the `OBC Jagar Yatra' organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party's OBC Morcha in Maharashtra's Washim district, he said the Other Backward Classes are getting substantial share of political power and welfare benefits under the BJP rule.

The Congress, which is pushing for a caste census in the country, has been using the slogan `Jitni Aabadi Utni Bhagidari' (benefits as per a community's share in population).

"Why, then, so many prime ministers came from only one family? Will they answer this question?" Fadnavis said, referring to the slogan.

The Congress and "Uddhav Thackeray's party" (Shiv Sena) had once opposed the Mandal Commission report, he claimed, adding that today the country has an "OBC prime minister and leader who stands for working for the OBCs".

Benefits of the schemes initiated by prime minister Narendra Modi reach the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs, Fadnavis said.

As many as 60 percent of Union ministers are from these communities, he said.

Similarly, 71 percent of crop insurance benefits go to these communities and they also make up 80 percent of beneficiaries under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Fadnavis claimed.

As many as 58 percent of beneficiaries of various educational scholarships belong to SC, ST and OBC communities, the deputy chief minister said.

"(Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi talks about 'Mohabbat ki Dukan', but love does not have to be in a shop but it should be in the heart and we saw Congress's Prem ki Dukaan in Nagpur yesterday," he said, referring to a clash between local Congress leaders at a party programme.

While 17 percent of Congress chief ministers were OBCs, in the case of the BJP, this proportion is 31 percent, he said.

The BJP started a separate ministry for the OBCs, Fadnavis noted.

He also assured that the BJP will ensure that Maratha and Dhangar communities get reservation in Maharashtra. PTI COR CLS KRK