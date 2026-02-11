Why 'Supreme Court' metro station can't be 'Sarvoch Nyayalaya' in Hindi: HC asks DMRC

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation why the name of Supreme Court metro station cannot be inscribed as "Sarvoch Nyayalaya" in Devanagari script for Hindi signage.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Umesh Sharma objecting to the name of the metro station as "Supreme Court" instead of "Sarvoch Nyayalaya" for Hindi signage.

In support of his claim, the petitioner pointed out that the "Central Secretariat" metro station was "Kendriya Sachivalaya" in Hindi.

The court asked the Central government's counsel to seek appropriate instructions.

The petitioner submitted that as per the Official Languages Act and its rules, all manuals, signages and name plates in Central government offices ought to be in English and Hindi, and the use of Hindi has to be in Devanagari script.

The petitioner's counsel pointed that the Supreme Court's Hindi name on its own website was "Bharat ka Sarvoch Nyayalaya".

He said the Supreme Court administration had sent a communication to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, proposing to inscribe the name of the metro station as "Supreme Court" and the same was accepted by a panel of metro authorities.

"They are too lazy to translate. They can go to the Ministry of Home Affairs. There is a Raj Bhasha department. They can get it translated if they have some problem. They are distorting Hindi language," the counsel said.

The matter would be heard next on February 19. PTI ADS RUK RUK