Why target college students with free laptops ahead of assembly poll: AIADMK

Chennai, Jan 5 (PTI) Opposition AIADMK on Monday questioned the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu over the rollout of the free laptop scheme for college students and termed the move as "deception." In a social media post, the party's IT Wing claimed that the DMK government has been deceiving the youth for four and a half years by not giving laptops and was now "staging a drama for political gains." The free laptop scheme envisages the distribution of 20 lakh laptops. As many as 10 lakh laptops are set to be distributed in the first, current phase and an allocation of Rs 2,000 crore has been made for this initiative this fiscal.

TVK joint general secretary C T R Nirmal Kumar flayed the government for coming up with several announcements like pension scheme for government employees and laptops for students.

"All this is meant to deceive the people," he told reporters here. PTI JSP JSP SA