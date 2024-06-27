Why Thackeray govt did not give no-construction assurance about reclaimed Mumbai land, asks Shelar

Mumbai, June 27 (PTI) BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Thursday sought a probe into the previous Uddhav Thackeray government's `failure' to provide a written assurance that no construction would be carried out on the 180 acres of excess land reclaimed during the construction of the Mumbai Coastal Road.

There could have been a plan to hand over this land to builders, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should order an investigation, said the Mumbai BJP chief while talking to reporters outside the state legislature here.

The Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government did not provide a written assurance to the Union environment ministry that the land would not be used for construction, and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had flagged this point, claimed Shelar.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray's son, was the environment minister in the MVA government, he noted.

Shelar also praised the Shinde government's decision to create a central park in south Mumbai by utilising the reclaimed 180 acres and 120 acres of the Mahalaxmi Race Course. PTI ND KRK