Why TN CM afraid of SIR, asks AIADMK

Chennai, Nov 3 (PTI) AIADMK senior and former state minister D Jayakumar on Monday sought to know why Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was afraid of the SIR electoral rolls.

The Special Intensive Revision exercise would be a genuine and transparent one meant to remove double entry, the names of those who have migrated to other constituencies and the deceased, he said.

Speaking to reporters here, Jayakumar, organisation secretary of AIADMK, said the party has been insisting upon such a revision for long. "Now is the right time to ensure a voters' list that is genuine," he said.

The Election Commission of India on Monday submitted before the Madras High Court that there was no need for any apprehension over the SIR exercise and that the final electoral rolls will be published only after considering the objections.

The EC told the court that the SIR of electoral rolls will start in Tamil Nadu from Tuesday onwards. Every voter needs to fill up forms and the draft roll will be published on December 9 and objections can be raised then. Only after this will the final voters' list be published.

Meanwhile, the ruling DMK on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging implementing SIR of electoral rolls in the state. PTI JSP VGN JSP KH