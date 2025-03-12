Why UP finance minister Khanna remains unmarried? CM blames LPG shortages in past

Lucknow, Mar 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took a lighthearted dig at Suresh Khanna, suggesting that his cabinet colleague did not get married to avoid being beaten with 'belan' if he failed to get a gas cylinder for his home.

Adityanath was speaking at an event here for the distribution of subsidies for refilling cooking gas cylinders under the Centre's Ujjwala scheme.

Khanna, who is 71 and unmarried, took the CM's remarks in good humour as the audience burst into laughter. He holds two key portfolios -- finance and parliamentary affairs -- in the Uttar Pradesh government.

Recalling the difficulties of obtaining a gas connection in the past, Adityanath, in a lighter vein, said that many people chose to remain unmarried to avoid the domestic repercussions of running out of cooking gas.

Pointing towards Khanna, the CM quipped, "Khanna ji is sitting here. Poor guy! He knew that if guests arrived during festivals and the gas cylinder ran out, it would be an embarrassment. How would one cook festive dishes? That's why people used to worry." Adityanath, who shares a close rapport with Khanna, further remarked, "Earlier, the situation was such that getting a gas connection or a cylinder was nearly impossible. Many people knew they wouldn't get a gas connection, and at home, they would get beaten up with 'belan' (rolling pin). So, some decided not to marry at all." The CM recalled how people who went out to arrange for gas cylinders either faced police action if they tried to use political influence or had to endure scolding at home.

"If you tried to act like a neta (leader) and get a cylinder, the police would beat you with their batons. If not that, then you would get scolded at home. To avoid both, some stayed unmarried," he added.

During the event, Adityanath announced a subsidy for 1.86 crore eligible families under the Ujjwala Yojana.

Under the scheme, Rs 1,890 crore was directly transferred to beneficiaries' bank accounts as subsidy, the CM said. He distributed symbolic cheques to 10 women beneficiaries.

"Earlier, the gas connection was available by paying a bribe. Now, it is being given for free, the cylinder is also free on Holi and Diwali," he said.

"This time, Holi and Ramzan are coinciding, everyone will benefit from it and celebrate the festivals with joy and enthusiasm," Adityanath said.

He also said the "double-engine" government is committed to the welfare of the underprivileged. PTI KIS KVK KVK