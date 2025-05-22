Why use missiles worth Rs 15 lakh each to intercept Pak drones costing much less? Cong leader

Nagpur, May 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Wednesday questioned the rationale behind what he called using missiles costing Rs 15 lakh each to intercept Pakistan-fired Chinese drones costing Rs 15,000 a piece during 'Operation Sindoor'.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, the former state minister sought to know if it was wrong to ask the government about losses suffered in a conflict.

To a query on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge calling Operation Sindoor as 'chutput' (small) war against Pakistan, Wadettiwar said it is not wrong to pose questions to the government of the day about losses and soldier casualties suffered by the country in a conflict.

Did we lose Rafale jets during the military operation against Pakistan? he asked.

"They (Pakistan) fired 5,000 Chinese-made drones may be costing around Rs 15,000 each, but we shot missiles worth Rs 15 lakh each to destroy those Rs 15,000 a piece drones. Hence, the government should clarify on these factors and losses," Wadettiwar said. PTI CLS RSY