Why was a larger venue denied for Vijay's rally in Karur, asks Tejasvi Surya

Karur (Tamil Nadu), Sep 30 (PTI) BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who is part of the NDA delegation that visited Karur to assess the cause of the stampede, sought to know why local authorities denied permission for a larger venue for actor Vijay's rally.

Though Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam sought a venue where 10,000 people could be accommodated, the local authorities had "forced" them to a venue that could hold only 5,000 people, he claimed.

"Why was the permission denied for a larger ground, and why was the event forced into a venue that could hold only 5,000 people when organisers had clearly stated they expected 10,000," Surya asked during an interaction with the media here.

Raising a few questions on the tragic incident that left 41 dead and several injured, he asked, "Why did electricity fail the moment Vijay entered. Why no backup arrangements were made." BJP MP Anurag Thakur, also part of the delegation, suggested an inquiry by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the incident.

