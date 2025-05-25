Why was PoK not taken over during Operation Sindoor, asks RLP chief

Jaipur, May 25 (PTI) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Sunday asked why Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir was not taken over during Operation Sindoor.

On May 7, the Indian defence forces launched Operation Sindoor, a military strike that decimated nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), as a retaliation against the April 22 terror attack on tourists in south Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Addressing a massive 'Aakrosh Rally' in Jaipur's Mansarovar area, Beniwal asked why Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir was not taken over after such an important military operation.

He said the Prime Minister's recent rally in Bikaner was a failed meeting and government employees were called in to fill the venue.

"Despite gathering all the resources, ministers and BJP leaders from across the country, government employees had to be called in to fill the venue. Looks like people's love for Prime Minister Modi is eroding," he said.

Beniwal said the youths wanted Operation Sindoor, but PoK was not taken over.

"To hide the failure, the Prime Minister is holding a rally in Bikaner. He does not even know that blood runs through veins and not Sindoor," the RLP chief said.

Addressing the rally in Bikaner, Modi had said that "Sindoor" ran in his veins and not blood.

Beniwal said that the Prime Minister has insulted Rajasthan by making "Parchi ka CM" (announcing the name of chief minister through a paper slip).

"This is an insult to the state. We have to take revenge for all this," he said.

On the issue of paper leak, the RLP chief said the paper mafia has become dominant and Rajasthan Public Service Commission has become a hub of corruption.

He demanded cancellation of the Sub-Inspector Recruitment exam-2021 due to paper leak allegations.

Beniwal said during elections, the BJP leaders had promised that a CBI probe will be ordered into paper leaks, the RPSC will be reconstituted and the kingpin will be arrested.

"They came to power but nothing has happened," he said.

Beniwal reiterated that RLP will hold a peaceful and democratic protest until all its demands are fulfilled.

"We are not here to create a law and order problem, but we will not back down. If the government remains silent, this movement will spread to every district," he said.

Beniwal said RLP is not just a party of protests; it is becoming a strong political alternative and choice for people.

In response to the massive gathering and rising public pressure, the state government sent senior officials, including Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph and Divisional Commissioner Punam who reached the venue to engage with RLP leaders.

The officials conveyed that the government is serious about the issue and assured that the demands raised would be conveyed to the highest level.

"We have discussed the issues with the MP. It will be examined by the competent authority. The state government is sensitive towards the issues," Joseph said.

Beniwal has been constantly raising the demand of SI-recruitment 2021 cancellation, in which many persons -- including several trainee SIs -- have been arrested for alleged involvement in the paper leak scam. PTI SDA RUK RUK