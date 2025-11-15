Widening of strategic Dhar Road connecting Udhampur-Samba to be taken up soon: Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the widening work for the strategic Dhar Road connecting Udhampur and Samba districts in Jammu region will be taken up soon.

The Udhampur MP made the announcement during a visit to his home constituency where he laid the foundation for 45 road projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) worth 924.23 crore, spanning Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

Singh also inaugurated nine road projects worth Rs 86.77 crore spread across the five districts of his Lok Sabha constituency.

“The works undertaken as part of the PMGSY is a testimony to Modi government’s commitment to improve rural connectivity in the unconnected habitations of the country,” he said.

Singh said unlike earlier, the present government has prioritised fair and equitable development, keeping in view the regional developmental needs of the people of Jammu region.

For the past few years, Kathua district has been leading as a top (third) ranker for infrastructure (road) development nationally, which is a testimony to the government's commitment to equitable regional development, he said.

The minister said security is a critical issue when it comes to construction of roads, and the government is approaching the concerned security agencies for a coordinated approach for road construction or upgradation in the strategic areas, especially in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

The widening of the Dhar Road was felt essential after Operation Sindoor, and the same has been cleared by the defence authorities, he said, adding that the widening work will be taken up soon for the convenience of the commuters and defence personnel.

The virtual launch of multiple road projects mark yet another step forward in the government's commitment to expanding rural infrastructure, promoting inclusive development, and improving the ease of living for people residing in the far-flung areas, Singh said.

Reiterating the government’s resolve to ensure equitable development, the minister said robust road networks serve as the lifeline of rural progress, facilitating economic activities and improving access to education, healthcare, markets and emergency services.

Earlier, Singh participated in the ongoing celebrations of Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary and 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of 19th century tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda at Batote in Ramban district.

The minister flagged off a padyatra commemorating the birth anniversary of Patel, which passed through the markets and adjoining areas to spread the message of national unity. PTI TAS ARI