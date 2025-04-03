Widespread light to moderate rains lash Karnataka

Bengaluru, Apr 3 (PTI) The weather has cooled considerably in Karnataka, with widespread light to moderate rainfall and isolated heavy rains across the state.

Bengaluru experienced sporadic rainfall throughout the morning, followed by intense thunderstorms in some parts of the city from noon onward.

According to a press release issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this trend is expected to continue.

Chikkamagaluru and Hassan's maximum temperature was nearly 7.5 degrees and 6 degrees below normal, respectively.

The maximum temperature ranged from 4 to 2 degrees below normal in Bidar, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kodagu, and Mysuru.

The IMD release also warned of isolated inundation in certain areas.

Residents and commuters have shared videos and photos of affected locations, with reports of waterlogging at Aghara flyover and Krishna temple road in Indiranagar.

Rain-affected areas in Bengaluru include Bellandur, HAL, CV Raman Nagar, Hoodi, KR Puram, Koramangala, Marathahalli, HSR Layout, Whitefield, and Hennur.

In Bengaluru, maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 29 degrees Celcius and 20 degrees Celcius, respectively, over the next 48 hours. PTI JR SSK ROH