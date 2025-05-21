Widespread rain hits Telangana; CM Reddy urges officials to take precautions

Hyderabad, May 21 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast rain and thunderstorms at various places in Telangana over the next few days, following widespread rainfall reported in the state on Wednesday.

Kalleda in Warangal district received 80.5 mm of rainfall, followed by 76.5 mm at Thirumalagiri Sagar in Nalgonda district.

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are very likely to occur at a few places over Telangana on Thursday. Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is very likely to occur at isolated places in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and other districts on Thursday, IMD said.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and other districts on May 24.

In view of the rain forecast, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked officials to take precautions as per the suggestions of the IMD.

He instructed district collectors to take measures to ensure that paddy is not damaged in paddy purchase centres and markets due to the rain, an official release said.

He also directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), city police, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), traffic, and electricity departments to work in coordination in the state capital and take measures to prevent waterlogging, traffic congestion, and power supply issues in the city.