Widespread rain in Rajasthan, Tonk's Niwai records 93 mm of rain

Jaipur, Aug 15 (PTI) Eastern and western regions of Rajasthan were lashed by rain on Friday as rainfall activities revived in the state a day ago, the MeT department said.

Niwai in Tonk district recorded the highest rainfall of 93 mm. On Thursday, Dholpur’s Saepau witnessed 117.0 mm of rain, according to officials.

Vanasthali in Tonk recorded 70 mm while Dungarpur tehsil, Tijara, Sikar, Kaman and Buhana were each lashed by 40 mm of rain. Besides, several other places registered rainfall between 10 to 30 mm in the last 24 hours ending on Friday morning.

While Jaisalmer was the hottest in the state at 37.4 degree Celsius, Sirohi registered a low of 19.8 degree Celsius.

The Met Department on on Thursday said this surge in rainfall is the result of a new weather system -- a low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal -- which has advanced and intensified into a well marked low pressure area.

In Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Udaipur, and Kota divisions, rainfall activities are likely from August 15 to 21, while Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions may see rainfall from August 16 to 22, the weather department said. PTI AG SMV NB