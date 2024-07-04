Widespread rain to continue in Karnataka till July 12

Bengaluru, Jul 4 (PTI) The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Thursday predicted widespread, moderate to heavy rains with isolated places experiencing very heavy rains till July 12 in the state.

C S Patil, director of India Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru, has said coastal and western ghat regions have received heavy rainfall so far in July, especially Agumbe which registered 34 mm rainfall on July 3 alone.

Meanwhile, Malenadu district, which has been lagging compared to the rainfall it receives this time of the year, finally caught up with its share of rain.

According to 'X' handle Ghats of Karnataka (@ByTheRiverTunga) which tracks weather from Sringeri to Shimoga, River Tunga is flowing at its highest so far this year. July 3, stated the handle, has been the heaviest day of rain this season for regions in and around Sringeri.

Another 'X' user, @ravikeerthi22, posted at around 5 pm on Thursday that the water level at Mahishi in Shivamogga has raised almost 3m in the last 24 hours, flowing slightly below danger level, but said rainfall has eased around Agumbe-Sringeri area.

Meanwhile, in Udupi district, heavy rains have brought many villages to a standstill, with people from low lying areas being evacuated to higher ground in boats.

Several 'X' users have posted pictures from this region as well. According to Adarsh P Cherugad, who has posted a picture of the overflowing river Suvarna, the flooding water submerged a bridge close to Perdoor.

Uttara Kannada is also receiving heavy rainfall and the Aghanashini river is in full spate, stated many 'X' users.

According to 'X' user Guruprasad Bhat, vehicular traffic in Kumta Sirsi Road is not possible due to the overflowing Aghanashini River. He has backed his claim with many videos of the region on the social media.

Meanwhile, another 'X' handle, Karnataka Weather, which tracks the state’s weather diligently, has posted a 5 pm update for Bengaluru, stating that after a quiet day, clouds are gathering across the north and north west from Gottigere. Some users have reported light rain in Whitefield areas. PTI JR KH