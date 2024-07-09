Widespread rainfall continues in Rajasthan; Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur record heavy showers

Jaipur: Jaipur and Sawai Madhopur recorded heavy showers during a 24-hour period as widespread rainfall continued in Rajasthan.

In the 24 hours ended at 8:30 am on Tuesday, light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunder, occurred at some places while heavy rain was recorded at some places in Jaipur and Sawai Madhopur districts, the regional Met office in Jaipur said.

During this period, the maximum rainfall of 93 mm was recorded in Kalwad (Jaipur), followed by 85 mm in Malarna (Sawai Madhopur), 78 mm in Sambhar (Jaipur), 69 mm in Chauth Ka Barwara (Sawai Madhopur) and 57 mm in Merta (Nagaur).

The Met office has predicted rain and thunder in some parts of Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur, Ajmer and Bikaner divisions in the next two days.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, moderate to heavy rain with thunder are likely to continue in some parts of Jodhpur, Udaipur and Kota divisions of southern Rajasthan.

Heavy rain is also expected in some parts of the Udaipur division.

The rainfall activity is likely to subside from Thursday.