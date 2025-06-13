Widespread rains expected in Kerala for next five days: IMD

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will receive widespread rainfall in the next five days due to westerly winds over the state and a cyclonic circulation over northern Karnataka, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The IMD said heavy rainfall and strong winds are likely in various parts of the state from June 14 to 17.

It cautioned against going fishing along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast from Friday to June 17 in view of the possibility of strong winds and bad weather along the coastline.

The IMD also issued an orange alert in 10 districts of the state for the day and a yellow alert in four districts.

For Saturday, it issued a red alert in two districts, orange in nine districts and yellow in two districts.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

The monsoons had arrived in the state early on May 24 and caused widespread damage to public and private property, inundated roads and low-lying areas, uprooted trees and electricity poles across the state due to heavy rains and strong winds.

The incessant monsoon rains continued to lash various parts of the state till around May 31 and then the downpour reduced.

The rains are now expected to get heavier in the coming days, according to the IMD.