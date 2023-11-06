Widespread rains likely in Kerala during next 5 days, IMD predicts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted widespread rainfall in Kerala during the next five days due to a cyclonic circulation prevailing over northern Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas.

Advertisment

The heavy rains in the state a day ago, caused landslides in various parts of Idukki district of Kerala and resulted in the loss of a life and damage to several homes.

The IMD said widespread moderate to medium rainfall was likely to occur in Kerala during the next five days.

Heavy rains were likely at isolated places in the state between November 6 and 9.

Advertisment

The IMD issued an orange alert in Ernakulam and Palakkad districts of the state for the day.

It also issued yellow alerts in nine districts of the state.

An orange alert means very heavy rains from 12 cm to 20 cm of rain and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

Advertisment

Heavy rains in the state on November 5 caused landslides in some parts of the high range Idukki district, resulting in the loss of one life.

A 55-year-old man died when his home in ward 7 of the Santhanpara grama panchayat was washed away in the landslide, an official said.

The loss of life was revealed on Monday morning, he said.

Advertisment

Besides that, few homes were badly damaged and roads were obstructed in that area due to the landslides, he said, adding that the panchayat president and secretary were visiting the site.

Presently, there was no rain in the area since morning.

Meanwhile, the Idukki district administration said that the Collector too would visit the area.

Advertisment

The district administration also restricted night-time travel on the Munnar-Kumily state highway between Udambachola and Cheriyar areas of the district in view of the danger of landslides occurring in those parts.

It has restricted travel on that route between 7pm to 6am from November 8 onwards till further notice.

Last month, most parts of Kerala received normal rainfall with a few receiving much more than that.

Advertisment

The districts of Alappuzha and Ernakulam received excess rainfall, while Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta got large excess rainfall, according to data on IMD website.

Wayanad was the only district in the state which received deficient rainfall in the last one month upto November 5.

Excess rainfall means a 20 per cent to 59 per cent increase from the normal value for the season.

Large excess indicates an increase of 60 per cent and more rainfall from the normal value.