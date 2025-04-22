Widow of 26/11 martyr policeman appointed as Deputy SP on probation

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday appointed Kalpana Pawar, the widow of police constable Ambadas Pawar, who attained martyrdom in the 26/11 terror attacks, as a probationary Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued the orders of her direct appointment.

Kalpana Pawar thanked the chief minister, saying he strived to provide justice to the common man.

"Like my husband, I got an opportunity to serve the people. My appointment proves that this government belongs to farmers, workers, women and those who sacrifice their lives for the sake of the nation," she said.

Ambadas Pawar was decorated with a police medal for gallantry.

On November 26, 2008, when Mumbai witnessed unprecedented terror attacks that saw terrorists targeting multiples locations in the city, Pawar was on his way to the protection unit office as he was on night duty. He was unarmed and in civil dress at that time.

At the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), he saw a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer seriously injured in the firing opened by terrorists. Pawar then took the rifle from him and fired at the terrorists, but lost his life.

A total of 166 people were killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.