Widow raped by neighbour in Odisha's Kendrapara

Kendrapara, Nov 2 (PTI) A 32-year-old widow was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The 36-year-old man was arrested after the woman lodged an FIR stating that her neighbour raped her when she was alone at home.

The police arrested the accused on the basis of the FIR, said the investigation Officer (IO), Gouramani Murmu.

Police booked the accused person under section- 64(rape) of BNS.

Advertisment

The woman underwent a medical examination at the government hospital in Rajkanika.

The accused was also subjected to a medical test. The accused was later remanded to judicial custody after a local court rejected his bail application, the police officer said. PTI COR AAM AAM RG