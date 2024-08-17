Widows living in Vrindavan shelter homes send handmade rakhis to PM Modi

Mathura (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) Widows and destitute women living in shelter homes in Vrindavan have sent handmade rakhis to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vineeta Verma, vice president of Sulabh International's Widow Help Programme, said this tradition was started by its founder Bindeshwari Pathak.

He believed widows are also entitled to celebrate all kinds of auspicious and cultural festivals, just like other women, she added.

She said this time 551 rakhis are being sent to the prime minister with pictures of Lord Ram and Thakur Bankebihari.