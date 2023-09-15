Wife accuses husband of living with another woman in Delhi, lodges complaint

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) A Kerala-based woman has accused her husband of living with another woman in south Delhi's Kidwai Nagar and lodged a police complaint, officials said on Friday.

Officers at Kotla Mubarakpur police station received a PCR call late on Thursday during which the woman complained that her husband was quarrelling with her, they said.

After the police reached the spot, she alleged that her husband -- who works at Shastri Bhawan -- was living with another woman, a senior officer said.

The man claimed the woman his wife accused him of living with works and resides at Kerala House. He also claimed that she was his friend, the officer said.

She is pursuing her PhD from Jawaharlal Nehru University and often came to his Kidwai Nagar home to study, the man said.

The police said the man's wife submitted a written complaint, which will be forwarded to the Crime Against Women Cell. PTI BM NIT MNK SZM