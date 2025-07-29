Wife among 4 get life term in jail for UP man's murder

Meerut (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) A court in Meerut on Monday sentenced four, including the wife of the deceased, to life imprisonment in connection with a man's murder.

Additional District Judge (Fast Track Court) Meerut held Rajni, Gaurav Sharma, Veenu Kumhar and Vipin Tyagi guilty of Devendra Kumar’s murder in 2013 and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

According to government lawyer Sachin Mohan, in 2013, Ramvati Devi lodged a complaint at the Brahmapuri police station that her son Devendra Kumar, who was working in the soil testing laboratory on Delhi Road, did not return home after duty on February 23.

When he could not be found even after a lot of searching, she filed a complaint, suspecting the role of her daughter-in-law Rajni.

Fourteen days after the registration of FIR, Devendra's body was recovered from a canal. During the investigation, the names of the four accused came to light and a murder case was registered against them. PTI COR NAV NB NB