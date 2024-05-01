Wife and daughter-in-law of retired sub-inspector murdered in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) The wife and daughter-in-law of a retired sub-inspector of the Delhi Police were murdered by slitting their throats in Halalpur village under the Chhaprauli police station area of Baghpat on Tuesday, police said.

The suspicion of murder is on the retired sub-inspector's son Manish, who has been detained, they said.

On the other hand, fearing being caught, Manish went to the bathroom and attempted suicide by cutting the vein of his hand and neck with a blade. He was admitted to the hospital by the police.

The deceased have been identified as Varsha (28), the wife of Manish, and his mother Saroj (58), police said.

Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya said the Chhaprauli police station received information at around 4 pm on Tuesday about the murder of two women by unknown persons in Halalpur village of the police station area.

Manish will be interrogated after treatment, he said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

Prima facie, the reason for the incident is being said to be a family dispute.

On the other hand, the people of the village said that arguments took place every day between Manish, his wife and his mother. His mother and wife had a fight this morning also, they said. PTI COR NAV AS AS