Wife and lover kill, bury Kanpur man in backyard, skeleton discovered 10 months later

Kanpur (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) Ten months after a man was allegedly sedated, murdered with a pickaxe, and buried in the backyard of his Kanpur home, police on Sunday exhumed his skeletal remains and arrested his wife and her lover for the grisly crime.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of diabolical spousal murders Uttar Pradesh has witnessed in recent times. One of them that shook the nation was the brutal killing of a merchant navy officer in Meerut by his wife and her lover, who stuffed his body in a blue drum.

Nearly 10 months ago, Lakshmi claimed that her husband Shivbeer Singh (50) went to Gujarat for work. His mother, Savitri Devi, made repeated attempts to contact her son but Shivbeer’s phone remained switched off, the police said.

Savitri Devi’s suspicion grew and she lodged a missing person complaint on August 19. During investigation, Lakshmi and Amit Singh, her nephew with whom she allegedly had an illicit relationship, were arrested, they said.

They were detained for questioning on Saturday.

Additional DCP (West) Kapil Dev Singh said, "Initially, they tried their best to mislead the probe, but later, during intensive interrogation, they confessed to their crime." Lakshmi first sedated Shivbeer with a narcotic-laced tea and later Amit Singh hacked the 50-year-old man to death with a pickaxe, Assistant Commissioner of Police Panki Shikhar said.

"When signs of life persisted, Lakshmi allegedly hit him further, leading to Shivbeer’s death," Shikhar said.

Acting on the two accused’s confession, a police team dug up the backyard and recovered skeletal remains, a vest, and a locket -- 10 months after Shivbeer was reported missing.

The family has confirmed that the recovered vest and locket belongs to Shivbeer, the officer said.

"The victim was identified through his personal belongings," the additional DCP said.

According to neighbours, Shivbeer had frequent arguments with his wife after he discovered her relationship with Amit.

The call records also confirmed frequent contact between Lakshmi and Amit, supporting the suspicion of an illicit relationship, the police said, adding that the two were arrested on Sunday and further investigation is underway.