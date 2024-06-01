Wife, brother-in-law among 5 arrested over railway employee's murder in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan), June 1 (PTI) Two days after a railway employee was hacked to death here, the police have arrested his wife, brother-in-law and her alleged lover among five for killing him, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, Kumar's wife, Manju (30) had conspired with her brother Manish (26) to kill her husband in a bid to get a compensatory government job, take over his property and get a loan exemption.

The matter came to light on Thursday when Shambhu Kumar (35), working in the mechanical section of the railways, was hacked to death on the intervening night of May 30 and May 31, while he was sleeping next to his 7-year-old son, police had said earlier.

To bring the murder plan to fruition, Manish hired a contract killer Monu (21), who along with his aide Fardeen (19) killed Kumar with a sharp weapon for Rs 5 lakhs, Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan said.

Meanwhile, Ramkesh, who allegedly had an affair with Manju, sheltered Monu and Fardeen in his home after the murder, Duhan said.

The police have arrested the five accused in the case and further investigation is underway, the SP said. PTI COR HIG HIG