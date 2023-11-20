Wife, brother-in-law arrested for policeman's killing in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Nov 20 (PTI) Days after a policeman was shot dead in Lucknow, his wife and brother-in-law have been arrested for the killing, a police officer said on Monday.

Satish Kumar, the 42-year-old policeman posted with the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC), died after being shot at his house in the Uttar Pradesh capital on Diwali night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vineet Jaiswal said five teams were formed to crack the case and after gathering manual and technical evidence, the two accused were arrested on Sunday.

The police officer said Kumar's brother-in-law Devendra Verma, 35, is the main accused and wife Bhavna Singh, 40, is the co-accused.

"The illegal pistol used in the crime has been recovered. The clothes worn by the accused person on the night of the incident and the cycle used in the crime have also been recovered," Jaiswal said.

Initial investigation revealed that a family dispute led to the killing, the police said.

He said a case has been registered at Krishnanagar police station against the two accused under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

Satish Kumar, a resident of Manasnagar and posted as quartermaster in the fourth battalion of the PAC in Prayagraj, was shot at his house late on Diwali night.

The police had earlier said Satish Kumar sustained three bullet injuries -- one bullet hit his arm and two in his neck leaving him seriously injured.

His family members took him to the Lokbandhu Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. PTI NAV SMN