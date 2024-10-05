Wife claims threat call to lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte, files police complaint

Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) The wife of lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte, who had led the MSRTC staffers’s strike in 2022, on Saturday approached the police claiming that he had received a death threat over the phone, an official said.

According to the Bhoiwada police official, a person identifying himself as Rahil called up Sadavarte on his mobile on Friday and threatened to harm him. The lawyer had received a similar call in May too.

The call came from an international number, the official said, citing the police complaint.

Speaking to the media, his wife attributed the threat call to Sadavarte’s statements concerning a redevelopment project in Worli in south Mumbai. She also claimed that her husband would be taking part in a television reality show.

The Bhoiwada police are looking into the matter, the official added.

In April 2022, Sadavart was arrested after a group of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees protested outside NCP founder Sharad Pawar’s bungalow here. PTI ZA NR