Wife, cook of IPS officer duped of over Rs 1.8 lakh through cyber fraud: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The wife and cook of an IPS officer have been duped of more than Rs 1.8 lakh through an incident of cyber fraud, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused who had identified himself to the victims as Rahul, the owner of a furniture shop in Bengaluru, under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a probe launched, they said.

In his complaint, the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer said, "My wife and cook were victims of cyber fraud that occurred on October 30 by a person posing as a buyer on an online application." According to the FIR, the fraudster introduced himself to the victims as Rahul, the owner of a furniture shop in Bengaluru.

Sources said the complainant's wife had put up online advertisements for selling furniture and got a call from the accused.

"The accused, however, defrauded Rs 1.07 lakh from the bank account of the woman and Rs 80,000 from the account of the officer's cook," a source said.

A complaint was submitted on the National Cyber Crime Recording Portal. It was subsequently forwarded to the New Delhi District Cyber Crime police station. PTI BM RC