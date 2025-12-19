Wife kills husband with axe in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

Jaipur, Dec 19 (PTI) A woman allegedly killed her husband with an axe and later attempted suicide by jumping into a well in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in Tamlav village under the Rawatbhata area. The accused was rescued from the well by villagers and taken into police custody, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankar Lal Meena said the accused, identified as Lad Bai, attacked her husband Mohan Gurjar (45) with an axe, killing him on the spot.

The police said preliminary information suggested there were some domestic disputes between the couple.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact causes behind the incident, the DSP said. PTI AG APL APL