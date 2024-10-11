Wife, lover get life term for husband's murder in Vrindavan

Mathura, Oct 11 (PTI) A woman, her lover, and another man were awarded a life sentence by a fast-track court here for the murder of her husband more than five years ago, a government counsel said on Friday.

Additional District Judge Sushil Kumar on Thursday convicted Gayatri Devi, Akash, and Vikas in the murder of 31-year-old Rajendra.

According to Advocate Subhash Chandra Chaturvedi, Rajendra was reported missing on June 24, 2019, at Vrindavan Police Station. He went to buy vegetables but never returned, the complainant said.

The next day, however, he was found dead.

During the investigation, Naresh, his brother, told police that he had seen Rajendra with Akash and Vikas on the night of June 23.

On the back of call records and testimonies of 11 witnesses, police made a case against Gayatri Devi (Rajendra's wife), Akash, and Vikas — all in their late thirties.

It was later found that Gayatri Devi and Akash were having an affair and had sought the help of Vikas to kill Rajendra.

In addition to jail term, the court imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 against each convict. each. PTI COR CDN CDN VN VN