Wife moves J'khand HC seeking independent probe into encounter death of Surya Hansda

Ranchi, Sep 23 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday heard a criminal writ petition filed by Sushila Murmu, the widow of Surya Hansda, seeking an independent probe into the alleged fake encounter of her husband.

Sushila, along with her mother-in-law Nilmani Murmu, has filed the petition alleging that Surya Hansda was killed on purpose by the police staging a fake encounter on August 11 in Deoghar.

The case will again be heard after the Dussehra holidays.

Hansda, who contested multiple assembly polls and was also wanted in several criminal cases, was arrested from Nawadih village in Deoghar on August 10. He died in an alleged encounter that took place while he was being taken to Rahadbadia hills by police to recover hidden weapons.

Hansda had allegedly snatched a weapon from police personnel and fired at them while attempting to flee the spot. The policemen retaliated, which resulted in his death, police had claimed.

The opposition BJP has been protesting in the state for several days, demanding a CBI probe into the tribal leader’s death. PTI COR NAM NN