Wife of 26/11 hero Vijay Salaskar inaugurates martyrs' memorial in Palghar district

Thane/Palghar, Nov 26 (PTI) The wife of police inspector Vijay Salaskar, who died fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai strikes, on Tuesday inaugurated a martyrs' memorial in Palghar district of Maharashtra and poignantly recalled the tragic day when she lost her husband.

As many as 166 people, including security personnel and foreigners, were killed and over 300 injured after 10 terrorists from Pakistan launched simultaneous attacks in several parts of Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

On the anniversary of the terror attacks, Smita Salaskar inaugurated the memorial, "Amar Saheed Jyot", built as a tribute to 26/11 martyrs and other security personnel killed in the line of duty, at Usgaon under Vasai taluka of Palghar district.

Speaking on the occasion, a visibly moved Smita Salaskar spoke about the tragic day when she lost her husband and remembered his bravery.

"Every year on 26/11, I am deeply moved as I remember that tragic day. Vijay gave his life for the nation, and he was honoured with the Ashok Chakra (India’s highest peacetime gallantry award) for his bravery. However, his death remains a personal loss for me," she told the audience.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Palghar district collector Govind Bodke, civic commissioner Anil Pawar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale, who paid their respects to the fallen heroes.

The "Amar Saheed Jyot" is a permanent flame that will burn as a symbol of remembrance and inspiration for the present and future generations, reminding everyone of sacrifices made by martyrs for the country.

In addition to paying tributes to martyrs, the event also marked the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. A model of a bullock cart, representing the rights granted to citizens through the Constitution, was unveiled on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, collector Bodke urged students from across the state to visit the campus, which he described as an "educational hub", for learning about contributions of martyrs and the significance of the Constitution.

The ceremony concluded with an oath-taking event in which attendees pledged their commitment to the ideals of the Constitution and paid tributes to martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation.

In both Palghar and adjoining Thane district, various organizations held similar events to mark the Constitution Day and pay rich tributes to martyrs.

The then-Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's additional police commissioner Ashok Kamte and senior police inspector Salaskar were among those who were killed fighting the Pakistan trained terrorists 16 years ago. PTI COR RSY