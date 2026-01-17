Wife of Bihar judicial magistrate shot at in Jharkhand

Godda, Jan 17 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman, wife of a judicial magistrate in Bihar's Sasaram, was shot at by unidentified miscreants in Godda district of Jharkhand on Saturday evening, police said.

According to a police officer, Vandana Kumari was going on a bike with her brother to her native place in Parsa after visiting Godda court in connection with a longstanding divorce case with her husband when bike-borne miscreants accosted them and fired at them on the road under Pathargama police station limit.

Pathargama Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Shiv Dayal, said that the bike-borne miscreants were trailing them and accosted them at a desolate spot on the road and fired three rounds.

"Two shots scraped past the victim, while one bullet was stuck in the backside. She was rushed to the community health centre of Pathargama for primary treatment and was referred to Godda Sadar Hospital for better treatment. Later, seeing her condition, she was taken to a hospital in Bhagalpur (Bihar) for better treatment," said Shiv Dayal.

Godda Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar said that it was premature to comment on the case and that the police are investigating all angles.

"We are investigating all angles and searching for the miscreants. It would be premature to comment on anything at this stage. However, the relatives of the victim have alleged that her husband had hired criminals to shoot at her. The divorce dispute has been going on for the last few years," the SP said.

The SP also said that the condition of the woman is stable. PTI CORR ANB RG