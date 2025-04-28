Wife of BSF jawan detained by Pakistan reaches Chandigarh, heads to Ferozpur

Kolkata, Apr 28 (PTI) The pregnant wife of BSF jawan Purnam Sahu — detained by Pakistan Rangers after inadvertently crossing the international border — reached Chandigarh on Monday and is now on her way to Ferozpur in Punjab to meet senior BSF officials and gather information on efforts to bring her husband back.

Rajani, who is accompanied by her son and three relatives, said she took the decision to travel despite her condition because she was growing increasingly anxious about the lack of clear communication from the authorities.

According to senior BSF officials of the Eastern Command, Rajani reached Chandigarh in the evening.

"I cannot explain how tense I am, though BSF officials keep assuring me there's nothing to worry. There is no clarity. I am very worried and therefore I planned the visit amidst my condition," she told PTI before departing.

According to BSF officials, the incident occurred when Sahu, posted with the 182nd battalion at the Ferozepur border, inadvertently crossed the Line of Control while escorting a group of farmers.

He had reportedly stepped away to rest under a tree and unknowingly entered Pakistani territory.

The Indian and Pakistani border forces held a flag meeting on Thursday night to negotiate Sahu's release, but the family says they have received no updates since.

Rajani had initially planned to travel by train from West Bengal, but later opted to fly to Chandigarh due to a lack of confirmed tickets. From Chandigarh, she began the journey to Ferozpur by road.

According to her family, she will also travel to Pathankot to meet BSF officials.

"If we do not get a satisfactory response from BSF officials, I will go to Delhi to seek help from Union Home Ministry and other government authorities," she said.

Sahu hails from the Harisabha area of Rishra in West Bengal's Hooghly district. His parents have also expressed deep concern over the situation.

"We are very tense. I plead with BSF officials to bring back my son," said his mother. PTI BSM RG PNT MNB