Wife of detained BSF jawan to visit Punjab to seek details of his return

Kolkata, Apr 27 (PTI) The wife of BSF jawan Purnam Sahu – detained by Pakistan Rangers after inadvertently crossing the international border – on Sunday said she is planning to visit Ferozepur in Punjab to gather information from senior officials of the force about efforts to bring back her husband.

According to BSF officials, the incident occurred when Sahu, escorting a group of farmers near the border, stepped away to rest under a tree, unknowingly slipping into Pakistani territory. He was posted with the 182nd battalion of the BSF at the Ferozepur border in Punjab.

The Indian and Pakistani border forces held a flag meeting to negotiate Sahu's release, the officials said on Thursday night, but the family has received no further updates.

Sahu’s pregnant wife Rajani said she plans to board the Amritsar Mail on Sunday evening, which travels to Ferozepur from Howrah via Pathankot.

"I am under severe stress since hearing the news. Today is the fifth day and there is no update on his return. I am yet to get a confirmed train ticket to travel to Ferozepur. If I manage to get a ticket, I will start today or again try tomorrow or the day after," she told PTI.

Rajani said if her queries are unanswered, she would travel to Delhi from Ferozepur to talk to government officials.

Three family members are likely to accompany her during the journey.

The parents of Sahu, who hails from Harisabha area of Rishra in West Bengal’s Hooghly, said they would appeal to the central government to do all the needful to ensure their son’s return.

"I cannot tell you how tense I am. I plead BSF officials to bring back my son," Sahu’s mother said. PTI SCH RBT