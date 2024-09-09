Wife of inmate found dead in UP jail alleges murder, accuses her own family of filing false cases

Ballia (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) A woman, whose husband allegedly committed suicide in jail, on Monday claimed that he was framed in false cases of kidnapping and rape by her family as she had eloped with him.

She alleged that her husband was "killed" in prison.

The 24-year-old inmate was found hanging inside Mau district prison on Saturday and his family members refused to take his body, Ballia Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said.

However, by evening, officials said the family had agreed to take the body.

The inmate's body was found hanging inside the jail and prima facie it appears that he committed suicide, Circle Officer (City) of Mau Anjani Kumar Pandey said, adding further investigations are underway.

The inmate's wife said she had eloped with him and they got married in a temple due to which police had registered a "false" case against her husband based on the complaint registered by her family.

The deceased's uncle also alleged that his nephew was killed in jail.

Police said his body arrived in his village on Monday after post-mortem but his family members refused to accept the body.

Later in the day, the local Ubhaon police station in-charge Vipin Singh said, "On the persuasion of administrative and police officials, the deceased's family received the body on Monday afternoon and performed the last rites." He said Additional District Magistrate Devendra Pratap Singh and Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha, who reached the spot, assured the family of financial assistance from the government.

They also made it clear that the matter will be investigated and necessary action will be taken after the probe, Singh added.