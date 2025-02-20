Wife of jailed gangster arrested in Delhi on drug trafficking charges

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Police here have arrested the wife of jailed gangster Hashim Baba from northeast Delhi's Welcome area on charges of drug trafficking, officials said on Thursday.

Baba's 33-year-old wife Zoya was arrested with 225 grams of heroin that she was allegedly attempting to deliver, they said.

Police had received a tip-off that indicated her involvement in drug peddling, following which they gathered further evidence against her.

On Wednesday, police were informed about a drug delivery to an unknown recipient. They laid a trap and nabbed Zoya.

Her husband has been in jail since last year for his alleged role in the murder of a gym owner in South Delhi's Greater Kailash. During his imprisonment, Baba reportedly made a 'judicial confession' implicating fellow gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the crime.

According to the police, Baba and Bishnoi forged a connection while the former was in Tihar Jail in 2021.

Despite being moved to different jails, they continued their communication. Baba later claimed that Bishnoi provided him with a direct line of communication to carry on with criminal activities while in jail, including regular phone conversations and video calls. PTI COR BM NSD