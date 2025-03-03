Wife of murdered businessman goes on indefinite hunger strike in Beed; demands CID probe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 3 (PTI) Dnyneshwari Munde, the wife of slain businessman Mahadev Munde, began an indefinite hunger strike in Maharashtra's Beed on Monday, demanding that the probe into her husband's murder be handed over to the CID.

Mahadev Munde was abducted and murdered in Parli city of Beed district on October 21, 2023. The Beed police have not made any arrests, and they recently constituted a special investigation team.

Talking to reporters, Dyaneshwari Munde said, "This (hunger strike) was our last option. We want the case to be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and a special team should be formed. BJP MLA Suresh Dhas had requested that we postpone the agitation, and we waited for an update about the case, but when nothing materialised, we opted to go on hunger strike." She claimed that the officer investigating the case had been on leave for 10 days, and no one had shared details about the probe.

"How long should we wait as 18 months have passed? The agitation will continue till we get us justice," she added.

In the past few months, Beed district has been under the spotlight after the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Santosh Deshmukh was abducted, tortured, and killed on December 9, 2024, allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company in the district. PTI AW ARU