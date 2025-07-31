Wife of senior cop found dead at home in Lucknow, suicide suspected

Lucknow, Jul 31 (PTI) In a suspected case of suicide, the wife of a senior police officer was found dead at their official residence here, officials said on Thursday.

Nitesh Singh, in her late thirties, was the wife of Mukesh Pratap Singh, an additional superintendent of police posted with the CB-CID here, a police officer said.

"The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon. The husband was not present at the house when the incident took place," Additional DCP (Central) Mamta Rani Chaudhary told PTI.

Police personnel who entered the house in the Mahanagar police station area found Nitesh hanging from a hook on the ceiling. The body has been sent for postmortem, Chaudhary said.

Police said Nitesh was reportedly suffering from health issues.

"The matter is under investigation," the officer said. PTI CDN APL ARI